Michigan school shooter’s mother to stand trial for manslaughter in 4 student deaths

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The mother of a Michigan school shooter is headed to trial on involuntary manslaughter charges. Prosecutors are trying to pin criminal responsibility on Ethan Crumbley’s parents in the deaths of four students at Oxford High School in 2021. Jennifer and James Crumbley are not accused of knowing their son planned to kill fellow students. But prosecutors say they were grossly negligent by making a gun accessible to Ethan Crumbley and ignoring his mental health needs. The parents also declined to take him home when the school discovered his violent drawings on the day of the attack. Defense attorneys insist the tragedy was not foreseeable. James Crumbley’s trial is set for March.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.