Millions in the UK are being urged to get vaccinations during a surge in measles cases

LONDON (AP) — U.K. health officials are urging millions of parents to book their children in for missed measles, mumps and rubella shots amid a sharp increase in the number of measles cases and the lowest vaccination rates in a decade. The National Health Service is launching a publicity campaign after figures showed there have been 216 confirmed measles cases and 103 probable cases in parts of England since October. Most cases were in children under 10 years old. The combined measles, mumps and rubella or MMR vaccine is offered in the U.K. in two doses to all children. But a U.K. health official said Monday that vaccination rates have dropped down to about 85% nationally.

