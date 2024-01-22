More flooding forecast for Australia’s northeast as storm in Coral Sea nears cyclone strength

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — A tropical low strengthening over the Coral Sea is forecast to be the second cyclone is as many months to bring destructive winds and more flooding to Australia’s northeast coast. The storm system expected to be named Tropical Cyclone Kirrily later Tuesday or Wednesday morning was tracking west toward the Queensland state coast. Winds gusting up to 75 mph were expected as it crossed the Whitsunday Islands on Wednesday evening before increasing to 93 mph on the Australian mainland. Another cyclone hit the same sparsely populated region last month. Storm tides created by Kirrily were expected to impact the coastal towns of Townsville and Mackay, and damaging flooding was possible inland after the storm moved ashore.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.