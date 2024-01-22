Nebraska lawmakers should hit ‘reset’ button to avoid last year’s rancor, legislative speaker says

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The speaker of the Nebraska Legislature has vowed to use his discretion to avoid a repeat of the non-stop filibusters that disrupted the last legislative session. Speaker of the Legislature Sen. John Arch said Monday that if a filibuster is obstructive, he will end the debate sooner. Last year, Omaha state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh led an effort to filibuster nearly every bill debated, including the ones she supported. That was to protest a measure to restrict gender-confirming medical care for minors, which eventually passed. Cavanaugh says this year she will only filibuster those bills she opposes.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.