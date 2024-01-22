New Hampshire’s 6 voters prepare to cast their primary ballots at midnight, the 1st in the nation

DIXVILLE NOTCH, N.H. (AP) — In tiny Dixville Notch, the six registered voters who were preparing to cast their primary ballots at midnight Tuesday were outnumbered more than 10 to one by reporters and at least four to one by freshly baked chocolate chip cookies. The New Hampshire resort community has a tradition of first-in-the-nation voting that dates back to 1960, with the results typically announced just a few minutes after midnight. The voting this year is taking place in new location, the living room of Tillotson House, with the Balsams Resort undergoing renovations.

