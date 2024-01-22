South Korea grants extension of truth commission as investigators examine foreign adoption cases

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s presidential office said Monday it approved a request by the country’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission to extend its term by a year through late-May 2025. Investigators had been calling for more time to examine a broad range of human rights violations linked to Seoul’s past military governments, including a widespread falsifying of child origins that fueled a government-backed foreign adoption boom in the 1970s and ’80s.

