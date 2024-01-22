Strong magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes remote western China, state media say

BEIJING (AP) — State media in China say a magnitude 7.1 earthquake has struck a remote part of China’s western Xinjiang region. The state-run Xinhua News Agency cited the China Earthquake Networks Center as saying the quake rocked Wushu county in Aksu prefecture shortly after 2 a.m. local time. There were no immediate reports of damage or deaths. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake occurred in the seismically active Tian Shan mountain range. It said the largest quake in the area in the past century was a 7.1-magnitude one in 1978 about 200 kilometers to the north of one early Tuesday.

