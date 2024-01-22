Taliban enforcing restrictions on single and unaccompanied Afghan women, says UN report

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A U.N. report says the Taliban are restricting Afghan women’s access to work, travel and healthcare if they are unmarried or don’t have a male guardian, a mahram. The Taliban have banned women from education, most jobs and public spaces like parks since seizing control of Afghanistan in 2021. In its latest quarterly report published Monday, the U.N. mission in Afghanistan said the Taliban’s Vice and Virtue Ministry is setting up checkpoints and monitoring women’s compliance with dress codes and mahrams. Nobody from the ministry was immediately available for comment on the U.N. report.

