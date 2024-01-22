The Pentagon has no more money for Ukraine as it hosts a meeting of 50 allies on support for Kyiv

WASHINGTON (AP) — For almost 20 months the Pentagon has spearheaded a monthly gathering of about 50 allies where the U.S. has led the way in sending billions of dollars in aid to Kyiv. But on Tuesday, for the first time since Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin established the group in April of 2022, the U.S. will come to the table out of money, unable to send Ukraine the ammunition and missiles it needs to fend off Russia. While waiting for Congress to pass a budget and potentially approve more support for Ukraine’s fight, the U.S. will be looking to allies to help bridge the gap.

By TARA COPP and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.