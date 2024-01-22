Top religious leaders in Haiti denounce kidnapping of nuns and demand government action

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The Archdiocese of Port-au-Prince is pleading for the release of six nuns kidnapped last week and demanding that Haiti’s government crack down on gang violence. The Archdiocese, along with the Haitian Conference of the Religious, said in a strongly worded letter released Monday that Haitians are tired of the “terror of reign” imposed by armed groups and called on government officials to protect people and their property. Religious leaders said they were distressed to witness that there has not been a serious response to what it called a scourge of kidnappings for more than two years.

