Tribes, environmental groups ask US court to block $10B energy transmission project in Arizona

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A federal judge is being asked to issue a stop-work order on a $10 billion electricity transmission line slated to run through a remote southeastern Arizona valley. A filing in U.S. District Court in Arizona aims to block Pattern Energy’s SunZia Transmission project through the San Pedro Valley east of Tucson. The project would carry electricity from a huge wind power project planned in central New Mexico to markets as far away as California. Native American tribes and area environmental groups accuse the U.S. Interior Department and Bureau of Land Management of failing to recognize the cultural significance of the area to the Tohono O’odham, Hopi, Zuni and Western Apache. The agencies are expected to respond in court.

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and KEN RITTER Associated Press

