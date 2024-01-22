Trump seeks control of the GOP primary in New Hampshire against Nikki Haley, his last major rival

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Donald Trump is aiming for a commanding victory in New Hampshire, securing a sweep of the first two Republican primary races and making a November rematch with President Joe Biden look more likely than ever. The biggest question is whether Trump’s last major rival, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, will be able to eat into his margin — or pull off an upset victory Tuesday. Haley has dedicated significant time and financial resources to New Hampshire, hoping to appeal to its famously independent-minded electorate. But she’ll have to contend with an opponent who has a deep bond with the GOP base and has concentrated on winning decisively enough to effectively end the competitive phase of the Republican primary.

By HOLLY RAMER and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.