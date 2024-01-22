Turkey investigates 8 bodies that washed up on its Mediterranean coast, including at a resort

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Authorities in Turkey are investigating eight bodies that washed up in the Mediterranean province of Antalya. They include two found on a beach in the vacation resort of Serik. The Antalya governor’s office says one body is believed to be a Turkish citizen who was reported missing. Authorities believe the seven other bodies discovered over the past week may be migrants from a boat that went missing off the coast near the Syria-Lebanon border last month on its way to Cyprus.

