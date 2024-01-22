U.S. targets Iraqi airline, its CEO and Hamas cryptocurrency financiers for sanctions
By FATIMA HUSSEIN and ABBY SEWELL
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has hit Iraqi airline Fly Baghdad and its CEO with sanctions for allegedly providing assistance to Iran’s military wing — and in addition has imposed a fifth round of sanctions on the militant group Hamas for its abuse of cryptocurrency since the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel. The sanctions come as Israel’s bombing campaign on the Gaza Strip continues — killing 25,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Strip Healthy Ministry— and Iranian-backed militias in Iraq launch regular strikes against bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria.