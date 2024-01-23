Biden to speak at United Auto Workers conference as he woos blue-collar vote in battleground states
By TOM KRISHER and FATIMA HUSSEIN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will be the keynote speaker at a United Auto Workers’ political convention as he works to sway blue-collar workers his way in critical auto-making swing states such as Michigan and Wisconsin. Wednesday’s appearance will be the president’s first political event after the New Hampshire primary, where former President Donald Trump cemented his hold on core Republican voters with a victory and Biden scored a write-in win. UAW leaders have kept mum about whether they will use the moment to endorse Biden’s bid for a second term. Biden frequently bills himself as the most labor-friendly leader in American history.