Chanel’s spring couture show is a button-inspired ballet on the Paris runway

PARIS (AP) — Chanel’s Spring Couture show transformed Paris’ Grand Palais Ephemere into a stage of fashion fantasy. A giant pair of scissors marked the entrance, signaling an evening of surreal elegance. The event centered around the theme of the button, celebrated with a captivating film and a dramatic sculpture. Creative director Virginie Viard re-imagined the button as a jewel, infusing the collection with elements of ballet and dance. This theme was evident in the designs that included A-line mini dresses resembling ballerina attire. Looks were layered over ballet leotards and tights.

