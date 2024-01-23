Christopher Nolan on ‘Oppenheimer’ Oscar success: ‘Sometimes you catch a wave’

NEW YORK (AP) — Christopher Nolan was still sleeping when his film, “Oppenheimer,” landed a leading 13 Academy Awards nominations Tuesday. Emma Thomas, Nolan’s wife and producing partner, roused him after a flurry of congratulatory messages came through on her phone. Nolan and Thomas didn’t have much reason to be anxious. “Oppenheimer” has more or less been the Oscar frontrunner since it made its acclaimed debut in late July. Though Nolan is regarded as the big-canvas auteur of his era, he’s never won an Academy Award — nor have any of his films won best picture. But this year’s Oscars may be leading toward a coronation for the 53-year-old Nolan. “Sometimes you catch a wave,” the director said in an interview.

