Court in Thailand will decide whether politician blocked as prime minister will also lose his seat

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Constitutional Court is set to decide whether popular politician Pita Limjaroenrat, who was blocked from becoming prime minister, should now lose his seat in Parliament. The election victory last year by Pita’s Move Forward party reflected a surprisingly strong mandate for change among Thai voters after nearly a decade of military-controlled government. But the party was denied power by members of the appointed and more conservative Senate. Pita was suspending from his lawmaking duties pending the court ruling Wednesday on whether he violated election law. Election candidates cannot own shares in media companies when they seek office. Pita said the company was defunct and the shares were in his late father’s estate.

