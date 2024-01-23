Disney asks for delay in DeSantis appointees’ lawsuit, as worker describes a distracted district

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney has requested a second court delay in its legal battle with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees over who controls Walt Disney World’s governing district. The request this week comes as the company is accusing the appointees and the governor’s office of failing to produce documents it had requested as part of the litigation. DeSantis took control of the district’s board last year, almost a year after Disney publicly opposed the state’s ban on classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades. Disney, DeSantis and the district have taken their fight over who controls the district to state and federal courts.

