FEMA devotes more resources to outstanding claims filed by New Mexico wildfire victims

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it is devoting more resources to processing outstanding claims filed by victims of the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history. The 2022 blaze raced across hundreds of square miles and destroyed hundreds of homes after two prescribed fires started by the U.S. Forest Service went awry. FEMA officials said Tuesday that more employees have been placed on temporary assignment to help with the claims. The move follows a letter sent by members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation, saying they were concerned with the delays. FEMA has doled out about $330 million in payments so far.

