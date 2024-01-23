France’s president seeks a top-5 medal ranking for his country at the Paris Olympics
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has told top athletes he hopes that France will reach the top five of the Paris Olympics medal table, but he doesn’t want to put “excessive pressure.” He says France will have a record delegation of about 800 Olympic and Paralympic athletes when the games begin in July. Macron visited the national judo team and said “our Olympic top five goal is more than ever achievable.” The French president also listed security, public transportation and accessibility as top challenges for the Paris Olympics.