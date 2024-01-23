France’s president seeks a top-5 medal ranking for his country at the Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has told top athletes he hopes that France will reach the top five of the Paris Olympics medal table, but he doesn’t want to put “excessive pressure.” He says France will have a record delegation of about 800 Olympic and Paralympic athletes when the games begin in July. Macron visited the national judo team and said “our Olympic top five goal is more than ever achievable.” The French president also listed security, public transportation and accessibility as top challenges for the Paris Olympics.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.