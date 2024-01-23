Greta Gerwig snubbed for best director and other Oscar nominations surprises

Cue all the “did ‘Barbie’ direct itself” snark. But Greta Gerwig not being among the five best director nominees for this year’s Oscars is one of the biggest shocks in recent memory. Here are some of the other major “snubs” and “surprises” from Oscar nomination morning, including Ava DuVernay’s “Origin,” “The Color Purple,” which only got one nomination for Danielle Brooks, Charles Melton’s exclusion for “May December,” some international heartbreakers and Margot Robbie’s exclusion from best actress. Winners will be announced at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10 in Los Angeles.

