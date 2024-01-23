Kelly Armstrong, North Dakota’s lone congressman, runs for governor

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s only member of the U.S. House of Representatives is running for governor of the sparsely populated state. Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong’s announcement comes a day after Gov. Doug Burgum said he won’t seek a third term. Armstrong, an attorney and former state senator, was first elected to the House in 2018. He served in the North Dakota Senate from 2012 to 2018 amid the state’s oil boom. Armstrong cites his knowledge of the state and federal government and background in the private sector, including oil and agriculture, helping him “advocate for and advance the things that are important for North Dakota.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.