Latest federal court order favors right to carry guns in some New Mexico public parks

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A U.S. District Court judge is standing by her decision to block portions of a public health order from New Mexico’s governor that would suspend the right to carry firearms in many public parks in the Albuquerque area. The Monday order from Judge Kea Riggs denies a request from the governor to leave in place a temporary ban on firearms in some public places in greater Albuquerque. Last year, a different federal judge rejected a request from other gun rights advocates to block temporary firearms restrictions. It will likely fall to an appeals court to reconcile the orders.

