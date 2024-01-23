Man ordered to stand trial in slaying of Detroit synagogue leader

DETROIT (AP) — A man has been ordered to stand trial in the slaying of a Detroit synagogue leader whose body was found in October outside her home. Judge Kenneth King of Detroit’s 36th District Court said Tuesday that he found enough evidence to bind 28-year-old Michael Jackson-Bolanos over to circuit court on murder, home invasion and lying to police charges. King also added a first-degree premeditated murder charge. Jackson-Bolanos is accused of fatally stabbing Samantha Woll, the president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. She was found dead outside her home east of downtown hours after returning from a wedding. Investigators believe she was attacked inside the residence.

