New Hampshire Republicans want big changes, but some have concerns about Trump, AP VoteCast shows
By JOSH BOAK and LINLEY SANDERS
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — New Hampshire Republicans are voting with a desire to curb immigration and overhaul the federal government. Yet they have some misgivings about former President Donald Trump and the criminal charges facing him. And there are signs that Democrats are rallying around President Joe Biden on the economy. But many have concerns about Biden’s age –- he’s 81 — and his handling of the situation in the Middle East. The findings are from AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 1,890 New Hampshire voters who are taking part in the Republican primary and 873 Democratic primary voters. The survey is conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.