New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police sergeant who hurled a plastic cooler at a man fleeing officers on a motorcycle — causing a crash that killed the rider — has been charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and assault. A judge in the Bronx set Erik Duran’s bail at $150,000 at an arraignment attended by other police officers. Thirty-year-old motorcyclist Eric Duprey was pronounced dead within minutes of being struck on a Bronx sidewalk last August. Police said Duprey had tried to flee on a friend’s motorcycle after he was caught selling drugs to an undercover police officer.

