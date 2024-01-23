North Dakota judge won’t temporarily block part of abortion law for doctors

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge has denied a requested temporary block on a part of the state’s revised abortion laws so that doctors can perform the procedures to save a patient’s life or health. They argue a provision that allows the procedure in life-saving or “serious health risk” scenarios is vague. The judge ruled Tuesday. The North Dakota’s Republican-led Legislature this year passed a bill that essentially revised the state’s abortion laws after the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision striking down the constitutional right to an abortion. Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed the bill into law in April.

