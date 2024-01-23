Philadelphia-area woman charged with torturing and killing animals live on the internet

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — A Philadelphia-area woman has been charged with animal cruelty after police say videos she posted show her torturing and killing animals live on the internet. Delaware County court records show 28-year-old Anigar Monsee is charged with four felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt of the Upper Darby police department told The Mercury that an animal rights group alerted authorities Friday about the videos. Police allege in a criminal complaint that in one video the woman “repeatedly commented on the number of viewers and likes, and solicited more, before she harmed the animal.” Court documents don’t list a defense attorney.

