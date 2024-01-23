US congressional delegation makes first trip to Taiwan after island’s presidential election
By CHRISTOPHER BODEEN
Associated Press
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The co-chairs of the U.S. Congressional Taiwan Caucus are making their first trip to the island after an independence-leaning party won a third straight term in the island’s presidential elections this month. U.S. Reps. Ami Bera, a Democrat from California, and Florida Republican Mario Díaz-Balart arrived Wednesday. Bera’s office said their aim is to reaffirm U.S. support for Taiwan and express solidarity in their commitment to democratic values. The statement didn’t say whom they would meet while in Taipei. Vice President Lai Ching-te of the Democratic Progressive Party won the Jan. 14 election.