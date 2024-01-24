A key senator accuses Boeing leaders of putting profits over safety. Her committee plans hearings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is getting involved in examining safety at Boeing after a panel blew off a Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliner in midflight. Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington state says Boeing leadership must put safety ahead of profits. Cantwell said she met Wednesday with Boeing CEO David Calhoun. Cantwell says a Senate committee that she chairs will hold hearings about safety at Boeing. The National Transportation Safety Board is examining this month’s accident on board an Alaska Airlines Boeing Max 9. And the Federal Aviation Administration is looking into whether Boeing and its suppliers followed manufacturing-safety procedures.

