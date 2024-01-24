Argentina’s Milei faces general strike at outset of his presidency, testing his resolve

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Just over a month after taking office in Argentina, right-wing President Javier Milei on Wednesday was facing a general strike in rejection of his decree targeting unions as well as his economic and labor reform proposals. Argentina’s largest labor union, known by its acronym CGT, organized the strike that was joined by other unions. They were taking to the streets in capital Buenos Aires and other cities, joined by social organizations and members of opposition political parties. Wednesday marked Argentina’s first general strike in four years, and was also the quickest ever to be organized in a president’s term since the return of democracy in 1983, according to a review by local media outlet Infobae.

