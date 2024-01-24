Biden vetoes GOP measure that aimed to block White House policy on foreign content in EV chargers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has vetoed a Republican measure that would have blocked a White House waiver that allows some foreign-made content in federally funded chargers for electric vehicles. The White House on Wednesday said the GOP plan would actually block made-in-America requirements since it would revert U.S. policy to a 1980s rule that allows foreign content in U.S. manufacturing. A 1983 rule waives domestic requirements for many manufactured products. The Reagan-era waiver allows federal money to be spent on products made outside the U.S., including China. The bill’s Republican sponsor, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said that if taxpayer money is used to build EV charging stations, they “should be made by Americans in America using American products.”

