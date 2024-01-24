Cease-fire efforts for Israel-Hamas war gain steam. But an agreement still appears elusive
By JOSEF FEDERMAN
Associated Press
Efforts to reach a new cease-fire between Israel and Hamas appear to be gaining steam. Egyptian and U.S. officials have confirmed they are actively pursuing ways to halt a war that has raged for over 110 days. Any deal would have to include a pause in fighting, an exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel and large quantities of desperately needed humanitarian assistance for the war-battered Gaza Strip. But finding a formula acceptable to both sides has been elusive. The gaps between Israel and Hamas remain wide, and the chances of an agreement anytime soon still appear to be slim.