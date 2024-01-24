Cease-fire efforts for Israel-Hamas war gain steam. But an agreement still appears elusive

Efforts to reach a new cease-fire between Israel and Hamas appear to be gaining steam. Egyptian and U.S. officials have confirmed they are actively pursuing ways to halt a war that has raged for over 110 days. Any deal would have to include a pause in fighting, an exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel and large quantities of desperately needed humanitarian assistance for the war-battered Gaza Strip. But finding a formula acceptable to both sides has been elusive. The gaps between Israel and Hamas remain wide, and the chances of an agreement anytime soon still appear to be slim.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.