Freed Israeli hostage says she met Hamas’ leader in a tunnel, where she was kept in dire conditions

JERUSALEM (AP) — A 72-year-old Israeli woman held captive by Hamas militants for nearly 50 days has told an Israeli TV channel that she was held at length in a dark, humid tunnel where she met Hamas’ leader. She says she helped pass the time with a makeshift lecture series by her knowledgeable fellow hostages. Adina Moshe was taken captive from Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7. She was freed in late November as part of a deal that saw roughly 100 hostages, mostly women and children, released in exchange for a temporary cease-fire. Diplomatic efforts are underway to try to secure a deal to free the remaining captives.

