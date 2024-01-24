Man arrested outside Taylor Swift’s Manhattan townhouse reportedly spotted there about 30 times

NEW YORK (AP) — Court documents say a man charged with stalking after his arrest near singer Taylor Swift’s Manhattan townhouse had been spotted there dozens of times in the past two months and was repeatedly asked to leave. New York City police say 33-year-old David Crowe of Seattle was taken into custody Monday evening by officers responding to complaints of an emotionally disturbed man acting erratically near Swift’s home in the exclusive Tribeca neighborhood. Crowe was arraigned Wednesday on stalking and harassment charges and given supervised release. The prosecutor’s request for an order of protection was granted. The Associated Press left a phone message seeking comment with Crowe’s attorney.

