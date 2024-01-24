Michigan Gov. Whitmer calls for increased investments in education in State of the State address

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will call on lawmakers to pass increased investments in education in an attempt to save residents money in her sixth State of the State address Wednesday night. The second-term Democratic governor will announce a proposal to provide free community college for all high school graduates. The governor’s speech comes as a legislative session begins that will require lawmakers to work together with a state House tied 54-54 between Democrats and Republicans. The deadlock will remain until special elections can be held on April 16 for two open seats. Whitmer’s speech will also call for a tax credit of up to $5,000 for caregiving expenses including counseling, transportation, and nursing or respite services.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.