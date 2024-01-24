Nevada judge approves signature-gathering stage for petition to put abortion rights on 2024 ballot
By GABE STERN
Associated Press/Report for America
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada judge has approved a petition by abortion access advocates as eligible for signature gathering in their long-standing attempt to get abortion rights on the 2024 ballot. Carson City District Judge James T. Russell made the ruling Tuesday. A ballot question that could enshrine abortion access into the state constitution for up to 24 weeks — or as needed to protect the health of the pregnant patient — would appear on the 2024 general election ballot with enough signatures. Voters would need to pass again on the 2026 ballot for those rights to be enshrined.