Nevada judge approves signature-gathering stage for petition to put abortion rights on 2024 ballot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada judge has approved a petition by abortion access advocates as eligible for signature gathering in their long-standing attempt to get abortion rights on the 2024 ballot. Carson City District Judge James T. Russell made the ruling Tuesday. A ballot question that could enshrine abortion access into the state constitution for up to 24 weeks — or as needed to protect the health of the pregnant patient — would appear on the 2024 general election ballot with enough signatures. Voters would need to pass again on the 2026 ballot for those rights to be enshrined.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.