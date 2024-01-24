Thai court says popular politician Pita Limjaroenrat didn’t violate law, can remain a lawmaker

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Constitutional Court ruled Wednesday that popular politician Pita Limjaroenrat, who was blocked from becoming prime minister even though his party placed first in last year’s election, did not violate the election law and can retain his seat in Parliament. Pita had been suspended from Parliament pending the court ruling on whether he violated the law by owning shares in a media company. He was the executor of his father’s estate which includes stock in ITV, a company that is the inactive operator of a defunct independent television station.

