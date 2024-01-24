The death toll from a small plane crash in Canada’s Northwest Territories is 6, authorities say

FORT SMITH, Northwest Territories (AP) — Canadian authorities say the death toll from a small plane crash in Canada’s Northwest Territories is six. The plane was carrying employees from the Rio Tinto mining company. The Northwest Territories coroner’s office said Wednesday that four passengers and two crew members from Northwestern Air Lease were killed. A lone survivor was taken to a hospital and later airlifted to Yellowknife. The plane took off Tuesday from the airport in Fort Smith and then crashed near the banks of the Slave River. Rio Tinto said that a number of its staff were on the plane. The aircraft was headed to the Diavik Diamond Mine. The location is about 300 kilometers or 186 miles northeast of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories.

