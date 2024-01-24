Trump’s live appearances pose a riddle that news executives still haven’t solved

NEW YORK (AP) — News executives are certainly familiar with Donald Trump as he seeks his third straight Republican nomination for president. But they still haven’t solved the riddle of how to cover him live. That was evident again on Tuesday night, as CNN, MSNBC and some streaming outlets started — then stopped — showing Trump speak after polls closed in the New Hampshire primary. They weigh newsworthiness against an effort not to let the former president spread falsehoods. With campaign and courtroom appearances looming over the next several months, it’s a decision that news executives will be facing again and again.

