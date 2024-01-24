Vatican tribunal rejects auditor’s wrongful termination lawsuit in case that exposed dirty laundry

ROME (AP) — The Vatican tribunal has rejected a wrongful termination lawsuit brought by the Holy See’s former auditor general. Libero Milone and his late deputy had sued the Holy See for 9.3 million euros. They claimed they were essentially extorted by Vatican police and forced to resign in 2017 or risk arrest and prosecution for their work investigating and auditing the Holy See’s finances. In a decision released Wednesday, the tribunal rejected their claims. The tribunal found that the main target of the lawsuit, the Vatican secretariat of state, couldn’t be held liable for the alleged harm suffered.

