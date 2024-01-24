Voter turnout in 2024 New Hampshire GOP primary eclipses record

WASHINGTON (AP) — More people cast votes in Tuesday’s contest between former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley than in any previous presidential primary of either party in New Hampshire’s history. As of the latest vote tally on Wednesday afternoon, nearly 318,000 Granite State Republicans and independents cast votes in the first-in-the-nation primary, exceeding the previous record set in the 2020 Democratic primary, where more than 298,000 Democrats and independents decided a close contest between U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of neighboring Vermont, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg of Indiana and a crowded field. The AP estimates the total turnout in this year’s Republican primary will be approximately 330,000

