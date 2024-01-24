What to do if you’re concerned you might be laid off — or if you’ve lost your job
By ADRIANA MORGA
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Recent mass layoffs from technology and media companies, including eBay, Riot Games and the Los Angeles Times, might have you thinking about your job security. If you’re worried you could be laid off — or if you’ve lost your job — personal finance professionals and career advisers have recommendations for how to cope. They range from preparing an emergency fund, to understanding your severance package.