A California man is found guilty of murder for killing a 6-year-old boy in a freeway shooting
By AMY TAXIN
Associated Press
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A jury has convicted a California man guilty of murder for shooting and killing a 6-year-old boy. The boy was riding in the back of his mother’s car in May 2021. Authorities say 26-year-old Marcus Eriz shot at the car driven by Aiden Leos’ mother during a road rage incident. Jurors on Thursday found Eriz guilty of second-degree murder in the boy’s death. The child was strapped in a booster seat on his way to kindergarten. They also found Eriz guilty of shooting at an occupied motor vehicle.