American founder of Haitian orphanage to appear in court on sexual abuse charges

DENVER (AP) — The American founder of an orphanage in Haiti who had charges of sexual abuse against him dropped in the island nation was set to appear in federal court on new charges brought by U.S. authorities. A grand jury indictment issued in Florida earlier this month accuses Michael Geilenfeld of traveling from Miami to Haiti “for the purpose of engaging in any illicit sexual conduct with another person under 18.” Prosecutors say he committed the abuses between November 2006 and December 2010, while he was operating the orphanage. Geilenfeld was arrested in Colorado. He is due to appear at a federal detention hearing on Thursday. His lawyer has declined to comment.

