Apple will open iPhone to alternative app stores, lower fees in Europe to comply with regulations
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
AP Technology Writer
Apple has unveiled a sweeping plan to tear down some of the competitive barriers that it has built around its lucrative iPhone franchise. It made the move to comply with upcoming European regulations aimed at giving consumers the choice to use alternative app stores. The overhaul is scheduled to take effect in early March. It will include concessions that Apple had previously refused to make in its app store, including lowering the fees that it collects from developers in Europe. Instead of the 15% to 30% commission that Apple collects on in-app transactions on the iPhone in the rest of the world, the fee will drop to 10% to 17% in Europe.