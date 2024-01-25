Australians protest British colonization on a national holiday some mark as ‘Invasion Day’

SYDNEY (AP) — Thousands of Australians protested the anniversary of British colonization of their country with large crowds urging for Australia Day to be moved and for a day of mourning on the holiday some call “Invasion Day.” Friday’s holiday marks the arrival of British convict ships in 1788. Thousands of people, many of whom waved Indigenous flags, rallied in front of the Victoria state parliament in Melbourne, calling for an official day of mourning to be declared across Australia. Large crowds in Sydney chanted for the Australia Day date to be moved. Protests have been organized in every major city. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the holiday was a chance to reflect on everything Australians have achieved.

