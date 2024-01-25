Biden revisits decaying Wisconsin bridge to announce $5B for infrastructure in election year pitch

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is returning to the critical swing state of Wisconsin to announce nearly $5 billion in federal funding for upgrading the Blatnik Bridge and for dozens of similar infrastructure projects nationwide. It’s part of the Democratic president’s election year push to persuade voters to reward him for his policy achievements in office. Biden is making his pitch Thursday in a state that’s part of the “blue wall” trio of states where he defeated Republican President Donald Trump in 2020. The decaying Blatnik Bridge connects Superior, Wisconsin, and Duluth, Minnesota, and carries 33,000 vehicles a day. The bridge will be awarded $1 billion from Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law.

By SEUNG MIN KIM and SCOTT BAUER Associated Press

