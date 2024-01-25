Family of Ricky Cobb II says justice is within reach following Minnesota trooper’s murder charge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Family, lawyers and activists for Ricky Cobb II say justice is within reach now that the Minnesota trooper who fatally shot him last year has been charged with murder. The 33-year-old Black man was shot July 31, 2023, after failing to get out of his car during a traffic stop and taking his foot off the brake when officers tried to arrest him on a Minneapolis highway. A lawyer for Cobb’s family says Trooper Ryan Londregan broke the law by shooting Cobb. Some people say Londregan did not break the law and is being unjustly charged.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

